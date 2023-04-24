BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing minor charges after he was accused of threatening and harassing a former district attorney at a Sheetz store.

Charles Horsh, 32, was standing in line at a Sheetz store in Bedford Township on April 1 when he started making obscene remarks at former Bedford County District Attorney William Higgins Jr., according to a private criminal complaint filed by Higgins in district court. Horsh allegedly badgered Higgins to go outside and yelled at him as he left the store.

Higgins, who was waiting for food with his daughter, walked out of the store to confront Horsh. Higgins claimed Horsh then made an aggressive threatening motion toward him, got in his face, and challenged him to a fight.

During an argument between both men, Horsh said “I have been waiting for this opportunity for 10 years” and “If you lay one finger on me I will f****** kill you,” according to the criminal complaint.

After Higgins walked back into the store, Horsh also re-entered and allegedly started screaming “Higgins is a f****** a****** who prosecuted an innocent man. He put me in 10 years for a crime I did not commit.”

The court documents allege that Horsh was retaliating against Higgins, who prosecuted Horsh during his time as DA. Horsh was charged in June 2011 with arson and ultimately pleaded guilty.

Horsh was accused of causing alarm and annoyance in the Sheetz store. He’s charged with three summary counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.

The district judge’s office is awaiting a plea from Horsh.