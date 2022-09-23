CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is facing numerous felony charges after police said he was drunk driving when he crashed head-on into a vehicle in Centre Hall and killed a passenger.

Police were sent to the 800 block of South Main Street on Route 144 around 8:06 p.m. on Aug. 20 for a multi-vehicle accident with several injuries. After arriving on scene, officers found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage, according to Spring Township police.

Anatoliy Kolosov, 37, of State College.

As police investigated the crash, it was determined Anatoliy Kolosov, 37, was driving his Mercedes SUV too fast and crossed over the double yellow line into the northbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox head-on, according to court documents.

Officers said Kolosov and a man who was riding with him both smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment. Kolosov was flown to UPMC Altoona for injuries he sustained during the crash. He was reportedly released from the hospital a few days later.

The man riding in Kolosov’s Mercedes was not injured but a 49-year-old Bellefonte woman and three passengers in the Chevrolet were all sent to area hospitals with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Spring Township police say 79-year-old front passenger Richard Devinney, who was flown to UPMC Pittsburgh, died on Aug. 25 from blunt force trauma to his head and neck. A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were also riding in the back of the vehicle.

Route 144 was reportedly closed for nearly four and a half hours while the accident was reconstructed and eventually cleared.

As the crash was under investigation, Kolosov was arrested by Spring Township police for a bench warrant on an unrelated case out of Adams County. Kolosov was later charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI after police found his blood alcohol content to be highly above the legal limit at .219%, according to court documents.

Police also found Kolosov’s Mercedes was not equipped with an ignition interlock device although he was required to have one installed due to previous DUI’s.

Kolosov was arraigned Friday morning in Centre Hall District Court and placed in prison where he is denied bail. In addition to the homicide charge, he also faces four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI at the highest rate, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, careless driving, driving without a license and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

According to Spring Township police, there has been a 120% increase in DUI arrests in the township in 2022.