SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Greensburg man is facing felony charges for an alleged rape that happened in a parking lot in Lincoln Township in 2019.

On Nov. 7, 2019, 22-year-old Tyler Mastro, who was 19 at the time, invited a girl, who was under the age of 18 at the time, to smoke weed with him, according to the criminal complaint. He picked the girl up and drove to a parking lot at Linn Run State Park. Police made note that the parking lot itself is located in Lincoln Township of Somerset County.

According to the girl, she told Mastro that she did not want to have sex, though he allegedly pinned her to the front seat with his body weight and raped her. The teen reported that she tried to tell him to stop, though he refused.

The girl came forward to police about the alleged assault a month later, and state police in Greensburg began an investigation.

On Dec. 30, 2019, the girl’s mother gave the shirt that the teen was wearing at the time, which police then collected and sent to forensic scientists. Around a week later, the results showed that there was sperm on the right arm and lower back and front side of the shirt, police noted.

Upon further examination, three partial DNA samples were found on the shirt.

On April 15, 2021, DNA swabs were taken from both Mastro and the girl for comparison. At this time, Mastro denied having contact with the girl for three years with the exception of one time they went to Beam Rock near Laughlintown, according to police.

Forensic scientists concluded that: “assuming [the girl] is one of the contributors to this DNA profile, Mastro cannot be excluded as a potential contributor to this mixture profile. The DNA profile obtained from [the shirt] is 420 trillion times more likely if it originated from [the girl], Mastro, and an unknown, unrelated individual than if it had originated from [the girl] and two other unknown, unrelated individuals in the population.”

Based on these facts, state police arrested Mastro on Oct. 5 and charged him with felony counts of rape and sexual assault. An unsecured bail of $20,000 was set.

Mastro has a preliminary hearing scheduled to take place Oct. 18.