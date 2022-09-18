HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he sold crystal meth to a confidential informant(CI) in a garage.

In September 2021, State College police and the Centre County Drug Task Force were told by the CI about multiple people selling meth and heroin out of the garage located along Halfmoon Valley Road in Warriors Mark. The informant claimed the owner is a drug user and allows dealers to sell drugs on the property, according to police.

Police arranged for the CI to buy $200 worth of meth at the garage on Nov. 17, 2021. The informant was reportedly seen walking into the garage at 8:26 p.m. Over 30 minutes later, a red GMC pickup truck was then seen leaving the garage heading toward Tyrone.

The truck returned to the garage at 9:47 p.m. but left again two minutes later, according to court documents. Police followed the truck as it stopped at a Snappy’s convenience store along Old Tyrone Pike in Tyrone. A registration check of the truck showed it was registered to Gary Joe Gordon, 61, according to police.

Gordon reportedly returned to the garage in his truck for a second time at 10:17 p.m. The informant then left the garage two minutes later and met with police where they were provided with a plastic bag containing meth, according to court documents.

The informant said a man named “Joe” was at the garage, later identified by police as Gordon. He allegedly told the informant he could get him an eight-ball of meth but he had to go to Bald Eagle to get it. The informant reportedly gave Gordon money for the drugs before he left the garage but the trip took him a long time to return.

After Gordon came back to the garage, a woman asked him to give her a ride to Snappy’s to get dog food. The informant was finally given the meth after Gordon returned from the store, according to court documents. The substance was later confirmed to be 3.22 grams of methamphetamine.

In May 2022, police contacted Gordon and arranged to meet with him near his home in Tyrone. Gordon was reportedly told he was not under arrest but wanted to be given an opportunity to cooperate in other cases as well as provide information about his sources in other counties. Police told Gordon they were aware of other drug deals he made in the State College area and the drug task force allows them to work in other jurisdictions.

Gordon allegedly said he wanted time to think about the offer but didn’t reach back out to police after the meeting. He was arrested after a warrant was issued against him where he faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Gordon was arraigned on Sept. 15 where he was placed in Huntingdon County Prison. His bail was set at $100,000.