BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a State College man following a year-long investigation into a head-on crash that killed a 17-year-old girl.

State police filed homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle and other related charges against 37-year-old Jeffrey Drue Miles Jr. stemming from a February 2022 crash that resulted in the death of a teenager.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2022, at the 11000 block of U.S. 220 in Bedford Township, a passing zone for the two-lane roadway. According to the criminal complaint, Miles was heading north in a Toyota Highlander and tried to pass a slower-moving car ahead of him. While in the southbound lane, he struck a Pontiac G6 being driven by the teenager head-on. She was found dead in the driver’s seat when troopers arrived, and her passenger was flown to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries.

Miles alleged that the car he was trying to pass sped up, and when he saw the teen’s vehicle approaching, he realized he might not be able to pass and braked before they collided.

Police determined that Miles was going 75 mph immediately prior to the crash, which is 20 mph above the speed limit.

Miles is pending arraignment on his charges as of the time of this writing.