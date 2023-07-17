CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was riding his motorcycle in Cambria County died Sunday evening after a crash involving a pickup truck.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, EMS crews were sent to Deveaux Street in West Carroll Township at 6:45 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. 54-year-old Brian Davis of Northern Cambria was riding his 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Deveaux Street when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado.

Lees said Davis was ejected from his motorcycle and taken to the emergency room at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

The coroner added Davis’s dead was ruled accidental and he was not wearing a helmet.