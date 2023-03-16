ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 69-year-old man was flown to Pittsburgh hospital after a dump truck backed over him, according to Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer.

The crash into the man happened Wednesday, March 15 on Fifth Avenue in the city. A Jim’s Hauling dump truck backed over him as he crossed at the crosswalk at Seventh Street. He was then dragged by the truck, Sgt. Plummer reported.

A responding Altoona police officer rendered lifesaving first aid before the man was taken to UPMC Altoona. From there, he was flown to Pittsburgh.

State police assisted at the scene with accident reconstruction, No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.