CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Goshen Township man was flown to UPMC after state police said he was stabbed during an argument over an iPhone in the overnight hours.

Luke Scrbacic, 35 (Clearfield County Prison)

According to court documents, troopers were called to a home on Goshen Road around 2:30 a.m. May 2 and took 35-year-old Luke Scrbacic into custody while the other man was rushed to the ER for a stab wound to the stomach.

Scrbacic went on to tell troopers his side of the story, saying the two got into an argument over an iPhone, the criminal complaint reads. He went on to claim that the man went to get a knife so he pulled out a pocket knife.

According to Scrbacic’s account, he stabbed the man in the stomach to defend himself and he ended up falling onto the pocket knife as things got more physical.

Police said they found the pocket knife at which point Scrbacic allegedly admitted to cleaning the blood from it before any police arrived.

Scrbacic was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault — attempt to cause serious bodily injury — reckless endangerment, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.

Bail was denied and Scrbacic was placed in Clearfield County Prison.