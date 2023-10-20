HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury found Cole Campbell not guilty of homicide on Friday, Oct. 20 for the shooting of Timothy Skipper.

The jury found Campbell not guilty of homicide however they did find him guilty for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Cole J. Campbell, 30 of Three Springs, was charged with criminal homicide along with other charges after Campbell got into an altercation with Timothy Skipper, 40, at a home along Campbell Circle in Clay Township.

On April 3 around 7:30 p.m., Campbell and Skipper got into an argument when state police say that Skipper asked for Campbell to stop driving past his home at high speed. According to state police, during the argument, Campbell pointed an AR-15 rifle at Skipper, which led to a scuffle.

Campbell then shot Skipper three times inside the home in the leg, arm and chest. Skipper then crawled back outside where neighbors came to assist him, state police reported.

Campbell’s Defense Attorney Thomas Dickey said the shooting was an act of self-defense and that he believed the evidence would show that Campbell was defending himself and his family.