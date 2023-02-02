HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars.

Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed.

Harrison broke into the woman’s home in June 2021 and strangled her, leaving her with significant injuries. The woman, who was 86-years-old at the time of the attack, was flown to UPMC Altoona, and it was feared that she was not going to survive, according to the charges filed by state police in Huntingdon.

The woman’s son said that she was out of intensive care and on the road to recovery after the attack.

Harrison then fled the area in the woman’s 2001 Chevy Impala along with her phone and $40. Harrison wasn’t arrested until the middle of July in Philadelphia.

Troopers used Pennsylvania Turnpike records to track the Impala and they were also able to track the woman’s phone. Two people also reported to police that Harrison called them on the phone.

Harrison was found guilty during a trial in November of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of burglary, aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury, among numerous others. The trial lasted two days.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Harrison was also hit with two charges of attempted murder, but they were dismissed, according to online court documents.