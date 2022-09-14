CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man is sitting in jail after police were told he held a driver at knifepoint for several hours before stealing his truck.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 44-year-old Aaron Tucker III allegedly got into a man’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and held him at knifepoint with a “large, fixed blade” for several hours while traveling on SR 22 west, according to charges filed by Ebensburg Borough police. Once they reached Ebensburg, the man alleged that Tucker jerked the wheel into the Walmart parking lot.

After the man parked, Tucker reportedly told him to get out and lay down, saying it was “his time,” police noted. The man told police he was able to get away and make contact with Walmart employees who called 911 around 5 a.m. However, Tucker fled in an unknown direction with the stolen truck before they could arrive.

Then, an hour later, Northern Cambria police arrested Tucker at Bigler Avenue/12th Street. Police noted they found suspected crystal meth on the front seat as well as a large fixed-blade knife.

Tucker faces felony counts of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, false imprisonment, harassment and possession of a controlled substance in addition to summary charges.

He’s lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 26.