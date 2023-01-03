BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl.

State police were first notified by a parent on Sept. 9, 2020, about 64-year-old Todd Ferry who they claimed had inappropriate contact with the girl in 2014. According to court documents, the child told the parent Ferry would touch her and rub “himself” on her over her clothes.

Ferry is currently serving a prison sentence at SCI Laurel Highlands after he was found guilty of attempting to kidnap a 17-year-old girl on Nov. 14, 2014. He was sentenced in 2016 to serve a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

On Sept. 23, 2020, authorities spoke to the girl at a Children’s Advocacy Center in Johnstown where she was questioned about Ferry. The girl claimed he first touched her while they were playing a game called “horsey” in a bedroom of his home.

The child told authorities Ferry would later take his pants off and “play” with her in his underwear, according to the criminal complaint. She also claimed Ferry would blow and lick her stomach and would rub himself on the inside of her thighs.

According to state police, the girl said she remembered Ferry saying he would come to her house in the middle of the night and take her to his house when she is older.

Ferry was arraigned on Dec. 27, 2022, and placed in a state prison where he is being held on $100,000 bail. He faces nine felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and nine felony counts of corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.