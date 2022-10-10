CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, of Northern Cambria, allegedly shot a man twice in the lower torso, according to charges filed by state police.

It all began when a man, the one who was shot, showed up at Spears’ house to speak to Spears’ girlfriend regarding a “prior incident.” This prior incident involved the man “acting in a strange manner while displaying a firearm,” police noted.

The girlfriend was outside talking to the man when she asked him to leave and that he wasn’t welcome. At this time, she texted Spears to let him know the man was outside.

Spears then came outside and demanded the man leave, and a heated argument broke out, according to the affidavit. Spears then allegedly grabbed a semi-auto AR-15 that was in his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway.

After Spears grabbed the gun, the man reportedly approached him, and a physical fight began. During the fight, Spears fired two rounds that struck the lower torso of the man.

Police noted that Spears admitted the man was unarmed and did not threaten to have/use a weapon prior to him grabbing the rifle.

Spears was arraigned Sunday night on one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as minor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 18.