ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Punxsutawney man is behind bars after he broke into an Altoona home and forced a hostage into the bathroom at gunpoint.

At about 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 police were called to a home along the 1000 block of South 10th Street that was being burglarized by Anthony Lacass, 22, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Police were informed by dispatch that Lacass had a gun, and a woman was trapped in the bathroom.

When officers arrived at the home, they tried to order Lacass outside, but dispatch advised that he ran into the bathroom where the woman was. Police then kicked in the door then ran to the bathroom, forcing their way inside, and took Lacass into custody, police said. The woman was found in the bathtub crying, but she didn’t suffer any reportable injuries.

Police took Lacass outside the house and interviewed him. Lacass reported that he was supposed to buy marijuana from the homeowner an hour before the incident happened, but he was robbed instead. Lacass continued by saying that he returned with a gun that he “found” and entered through an open window in the laundry room then saw the woman and forced her into the bathroom while he went through the residence, police said.

Lacass was searched and officers found multiple rounds of ammo, $60 in cash and a lottery ticket that he stole from the home, police said. Inside the bathroom, police said they found a loaded black Ruger pistol in a towel closet.

Police noted in the charges filed that Lacass has a criminal history of burglary from North Carolina and therefore he is not allowed to possess a firearm.

There was a black backpack police found inside the bathroom inside the tub that Lacass admitted was his. When police looked inside it at the station, they found 178 grams of weed, multiple smoking devices and over $700, police noted in the charges filed.

When police spoke with the woman, she said that when she went to check out a noise coming from the garage and was “greeted by the barrel of a handgun” that Lacass was holding, police said in the charges filed.

She reported that she shut the door on Lacass but he threatened to shoot through it if she didn’t open it, according to the criminal complaint. After she opened the door, she said Lacass then forced her into the bathroom and that she tried to plead with him to leave but when she did, he threatened to shoot her.

Police noted that she also reported that the window Lacass said was open was not and that he would have had to manipulate it to enter through it. Lacass was also seen on Ring footage trying to remove the camera before entering the home, the complaint reads.

Lacass faces felony charges of kidnap, robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture and deliver. He also faces numerous misdemeanors counts of terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and a slew of other charges.

Lacass was lodged into Blair County Prison with bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.