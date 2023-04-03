CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested Friday on accusations he fired a stolen gun near the Oakhurst Homes area back in March.

Xavier Hinton, 20, allegedly fired a stolen Glock 17 with an extended magazine that had 23 live rounds of ball and hollow point ammo back on March 5 right before 1 a.m., according to charges filed by the Johnstown Police Department. An officer was parked near the Pyramids Lounge on Sheridan Avenue at the time, which is not far from Oakhurst Homes, and went to investigate. No injuries were reported.

The officer noted seeing a silver sedan with two men in ski masks inside driving behind him. The vehicle then backed up in a hurry and hit a utility pole and a fencer at 6 Millard, police said.

Hinton, the passenger of the car, immediately tried to get out of the vehicle as the officer approached, according to the criminal complaint. He was ordered to get back in the vehicle, though he allegedly refused.

After refusing more than once to get back into the vehicle, the officer grabbed Hinton by the arm to detain him. However, Hinton managed to take off on foot up toward Stone Street. He was unable to be located.

The driver, 20-year-old Eli Herdman, was arrested at the time of the incident. Police claimed they found a large amount of cash on him, a small baggie containing unknown pills, and a smaller plastic baggie with marijuana. He faces both felony and misdemeanor firearm and drug-related charges. He has been lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 cash bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for May 23.

In the vehicle, investigators said they found more cash on the passenger side floor, a cell phone, more marijuana, and a pack of cigars and rolling papers.

Police also found the handgun Hinton is accused of firing, noting that it was reported stolen by Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana.

Hinton is now also lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $500,000 cash bail. He faces felony and misdemeanor firearm, drug and resisting arrest-related charges. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.