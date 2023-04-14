BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on US 30 in Bedford Township took the life of a 54-year-old man that state police said ran a red light and crashed into a semi-truck.

The deadly crash took place Thursday, April 13, around 3:28 a.m., according to troopers. Charles Lang, of Bedford County, was heading west on US 30 in a Toyota Camry when he failed to stop for a steady red light at the intersection with Sunnyside Extension.

As Lang went through the intersection, he crashed into the trailing unit of a semi-truck that was heading south. The collision caused Lang’s Camry to travel underneath the trailing unit.

Lang was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Troopers noted that Lang was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.