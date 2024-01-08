BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man was killed over the weekend when troopers said he lost control of a UTV before it rolled over on him.

State Police reported that 66-year-old Toney Parsons was driving a Yamaha Wolverine on Centennial Road (south of Mountain Springs Road) in Colerain Township on Saturday, Jan. 6 around 2:30 p.m.

Parsons lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and began to slide while rotating. He was thrown from the UTV as it rolled over. The UTV landed on top of him where it came to a stop.

Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene.