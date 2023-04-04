BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single car crash took the life of a man in his 50s on Saturday, April 1, in Juniata Township.

Dennis Fairman, 54, of Albion in Erie County, was heading west on SR 30 (Lincoln Highway) around 8:20 p.m. in a 2008 Honda Accord when he went off the roadway while making a sharp left turn, according to state police in Bedford. He lost control and overturned in a roadside ditch.

After Fairman overturned, troopers said he crashed into a steep embankment with the roof of his vehicle. The car came to a final rest on the passenger side.

Fairman was pronounced dead on scene.

State police, the Bedford County coroner, Shawnee Valley Fire, EMS and PennDOT all responded.