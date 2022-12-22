CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police.

Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m.

A preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that a 78-year-old man turned onto the highway and into the path of a Tactical Military vehicle, police said. The male driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Lawrence Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction team, Hyde Fire and Clearfield Fire Dept, Clearfield EMS and PennDOT assisted borough police at the scene.