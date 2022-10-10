CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township.

Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was driving a Dodge Dakota and pulled out in front of a Mazda 6.

The driver of the Mazda as well as Evans’ passenger were transported to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for possible injuries. State police noted that the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seatbelt, though Evans’ passenger was.

Morris Township Fire Department, PennDOT, Moshannon Valley EMS, Bigler Boyz Towing as well as members of the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Clearfield responded to the scene.