CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was killed in a high-speed chase with state police that sent another man to an area hospital.

On Saturday, April 8, troopers attempted to stop a black SUV on Windy Hill Road in Penn Township at 11:31 p.m. According to a state police report, Matthew Chelgren, 38, of Grampian, was driving a Toyota 4Runner that did not have a registration. A 47-year-old man was also riding in the vehicle.

Troopers said Chelgren failed to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. Chelgren led troopers on a chase before he crashed the SUV along Harper Mine Road.

Chelgren was pronounced dead at the crash scene and the passenger was flown to UPMC Altoona for minor injuries, according to state police.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.