CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police said he led them on a chase after they witnessed a suspected drug deal via Oakhurst Home cameras.

On Sept. 3, Johnstown police were sitting in the Oakhurst section of the city when they saw a green Dodge Charger run a stop sign at Daniel Street through Oakhurst Homes CCTV cameras, according to charges filed. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Nasir Hayes Kelly, was then seen parking his car before a man got into the passenger seat.

22-year-old Nasir Hayes Kelly via Cambria County Prison

Police alleged that a hand-to-hand deal was made between the two, and suspected drugs and cash were exchanged. The passenger then quickly left, police noted.

At this point, police said they attempted to do a traffic stop. However, Kelly tried to flee the scene before they could do so. Police caught up to him just before Laurel Avenue, and Kelly then pulled over.

An officer got out and started walking toward Kelly’s vehicle at the same time backup arrived, but Kelly took off at a high rate of speed onto Garfield Street, disregarding multiple stop signs and people walking in the area, according to court documents.

Later, on Sept. 27, police reported they pulled over a gold Chevrolet Sedan for having a front driver’s side headlight out. Once police approached the vehicle, they realized Kelly was the driver.

Kelly denied the fact he was the one driving the car from the high-speed chase/alleged drug deal from the beginning of the month, though he did acknowledge that he was aware of the vehicle, police noted in the affidavit. Police also mentioned that Kelly initially tried to give them a fake date of birth.

Police found that the car from the high-speed chase/alleged drug deal was being rented by a relative of Kelly through Enterprise.

Kelly was araigned on one felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer as well as minor counts of recklessly endangering another person, obstruction of law enforcement, and flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces summary traffic charges.

He’s currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 11.