CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot.

On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according to charges filed. Police noted the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Hakiem Freeman who was using a friend’s car, kept changing parking spots. After around 30 minutes, Freeman allegedly got out while wearing a black ski mask, opened the passenger door, then the trunk, then back inside the driver’s seat.

Freeman drove off after a woman got in the car, and at this point, police said they tried to pull him over due to a window tint violation. However, Freeman took off at a high rate of speed near Widman Street, narrowly avoiding two other vehicles on the road, according to the affidavit.

The chase continued west on Route 56. When Freeman made it onto Menoher Boulevard, West Hills Police Department joined Johnstown police in their pursuit. However, Freeman was reportedly driving over 90 mph, and West Hills police were unable to catch up and take over the chase.

Freeman ended up crashing just off Menoher Boulevard on Northfork Road and took off running into fields and woods, according to officers. Police noted he was running parallel with SR 271 south for three miles. Once police found him and took him into custody, Freeman alleged he was running because he had warrants out of Dauphin County.

Police interviewed the woman who said she was getting a ride from Freeman. During the chase, the woman allegedly told Freeman to stop, though he ignored her, police noted. The woman also claimed she asked Freeman to slow down so she could get out, though she said he continued to ignore her.

Freeman was arraigned on felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces minor counts of unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment and criminal mischief involving damaged property in addition to summary traffic violations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He was lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $150,000 cash bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 14.

According to online court documents, Freeman was wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and terroristic threats out of Dauphin County.