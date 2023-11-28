ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was charged in an Altoona double homicide in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, Isiah Payne, 35, pleaded guilty to all counts in the three-year-old case except charges for a 2019 drug delivery. Prosecutors determined Payne was not involved in the drug delivery, Weeks explained.

Payne’s charges include two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, tampering with evidence and prohibited possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Isiah Payne, 35. Onya Lewis, 34.

He along with Onya Lewis, 34, were charged in the shooting and killing of 52-year-old Natalie Washington and 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson at a home on the 2600 block of Beale Avenue in May 2020. Lewis was charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, Payne, Lewis’ boyfriend, shot Washington and Jackson-Stevenson before robbing them of drugs and money. The two fled to Philadelphia and eventually Georgia after the killings. They were later found during a traffic stop in Delaware.

Both were in Blair County Court Tuesday for jury selection. Sentencing in the case is deferred for family and Payne is proceeding with jury selection. DA Weeks is seeking the death penalty.