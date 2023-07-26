CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ashville man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of possessing and producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan, Michael Sollenberger, 41, pleaded guilty to all three counts of the indictment. The charges stemmed from images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that Sollenberger was accused of producing.

The images were produced during various periods of time between February 2018 and January 2020. Additionally, Sollenberger possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from June 10, 2020, to June 12, 2020.

Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled Sollenberger’s sentencing for Nov. 30, 2023. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both.

According to the terms of the plea agreement accepted by the Court, Sollenberger will be sentenced to at least 35 years in prison.