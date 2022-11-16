BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year.

On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker 5.6. James Dunn, 37, of Roaring Spring, and Wesley Forrester, 38, of Saxton, were identified as the drivers of both vehicles.

Dunn and Forrester were taken to the Bedford state police barracks for questioning. Troopers were also shown a video of the incident that was recorded by a passenger in Dunn’s vehicle.

According to court documents, the video showed Forrester running Dunn off the road before Dunn reached into his right pants pocket and removed a gun. Dunn allegedly held the gun against the steering wheel before loading a round into the chamber and pointing it out the passenger window toward Forrester.

When questioned by police, Forrester said he had just passed the Freedom Interchange and was traveling in a left lane that was entering onto I-99 southbound. When he realized he did not want to go south, Forrester said he merged into the right lane to head northbound.

Soon after Forrester claimed a blue Honda started following close behind him and stayed close to his bumper. As the vehicles were near the Duncansville and Hollidaysburg overlook, Forrester claimed the Honda pulled beside him and he saw a gun pointing at him.

Forrester said he and Dunn continued to travel past the Altoona exits before using a crossover near Pinecroft to travel southbound. As Dunn continued to follow him past the East Freedom exit, Forrester called 911 to report the incident.

Troopers then spoke to Dunn who confirmed the incident began just after the Freedom Interchange. Dunn said he was traveling in the right lane to enter onto I-99 northbound when he claims a truck quickly entered his lane causing him to slam on his brakes.

Dunn said he attempted to pass the truck several times but it kept cutting him off. He then claimed Forrester forced him off the road two or three times before he pulled beside the truck and pointed his finger at him in order to get him to pull over. Dunn told police he was not going to stop following Forrester until he ran out of gas or went home saying he was going to confront him.

When asked about the gun, Dunn initially claimed he did not point it at Forrester. After troopers told Dunn about the video, he admitted to pulling the gun, according to court documents.

State police later obtained eight videos of the incident where they say Dunn and Forrester made various traffic violations. Dunn was also heard in the videos saying he was going to “f*** him up,” and “I’m going to shoot you m***** f*****,” while pointing the gun, according to troopers.

Dunn was charged with making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and other related charges. Forrester was charged with recklessly endangering another person and other traffic charges.

Dunn was arraigned Tuesday morning and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Forrester was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 11 and also released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Both men waived their charges for court.