CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Centre County and the crash is under investigation, according to police.

According to a press release by Patton Township police, at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 26-year-old man was in a crosswalk, trying to cross the intersection of Waddle Road and Clearview Avenue.

He was hit by a vehicle that was trying to turn left from Clearview Avenue onto Waddle Road, police wrote in the release. A description of the vehicle wasn’t provided.

After being hit, the man was driven to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries, the release said. The occupants in the vehicle were uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is underway and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Patton Township police at 1-800-479-0050.

The Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team, Life Link Ambulance and Alpha Fire Police assisted at the scene.