BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Carmel man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the crossbow death of a Bedford County man, court documents show.

Alec Rhoads, 27, was sentenced to 15 months to five years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday, Oct. 12.

In May 2021, Rhoads shot and killed 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter with a crossbow.

According to the original criminal complaint, Rhoads had claimed Lingenfelter was playing with the crossbow and ended up shooting himself in the neck. A witness at the time claimed that Rhoads made no attempt to help Lingenfelter and left the scene when 911 was called.

The plea deal comes after Rhoads’ original charges were dropped under then-District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts.

At the time of the charges being refiled in 2023, Rhoads was already serving up to 6 years in Huntingdon County (SCI Smithfield) on gun charges. In 2017 he pleaded guilty to having a controlled substance, making him a felon not allowed to possess a gun.