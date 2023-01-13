CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been sentenced to state prison for causing a Clearfield County crash that took the life of an Ohio woman in 2021.

On Monday Steven Hunt, 28, of Centre County, was sentenced to see between two to six years in prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Hunt pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or serious injury, and driving with a suspended license.

“These types of cases are difficult for all parties involved and no sentence is going to bring a loved one back,” Sayers said in a statement. “At the same time, the Defendant took responsibility for his actions and apologized to the victim, victims’ family, and will be serving a state prison sentence. He has to live the rest of his life knowing what happened and what he did.”

The crash that took the life of Cheryl Mravetz happened in Oct. 2021 along Philipsburg Bigler Highway near Clearfield Street in Bradford Township. Hunt swerved into the opposite lane to avoid hitting the back of a car that slowed down due to traffic slowing for train tracks, according to the charges filed.

Mravetz, who was the passenger in the vehicle Hunt crashed into, and the driver were seriously injured and were flown to UPMC Altoona, where she was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation it was discovered that Hunt was driving with an expired license, an expired inspection, and no insurance, state police said.