SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020.

John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty in July to one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Bailey was originally charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, five misdemeanor counts of simple assault, five summary counts of harassment and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. All but two charges were withdrawn.

Bailey was arrested in September 2020 after it was reported to the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center he used a shock collar on several children. He was also accused of beating them and pepper sparying them in the eyes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In July 2022, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar praised the work of her office and the cooperation of the victims to convict Bailey.