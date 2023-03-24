ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple vehicles at an Elk County auto repair shop that had thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from them has led to charges.

According to the charges filed by Saint Marys police, Jaime Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, took items that were inside vans, trailers, and tractor-trailers at Twisted Metal Garage, located at 169 West Creek Road on Tuesday, March 14.

Desantis was originally picked up by police on warrants, and allegedly mentioned about an ATV nearby in the woods which caused the police to go looking for it. Police said they found a Honda FX 400 and next to it were two piles of the stolen items were covered in tree limbs and brush. There was snow on the ground around the piles, and footprints led police to the auto repair shop.

Desantis, according to the criminal complaint, took over $5,035 worth of items including tools, and radios, and even tried to cut a catalytic converter off one of the vans.

Police said they found multiple tools, including one for picking locks, cordless tool batteries, an emergency beacon light bulb, and drug paraphernalia when they took Desantis into custody

Police noted in the complaint that while searching the shop, they found a camouflage glove that matched the one Desantis had, and an emergency beacon lightbulb like the one he also had.

Desantis faces felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He also faces three misdemeanor charges criminal attempt of theft by unlawfully taking, possessing instruments of crime with intent to use them and possessing drug paraphernalia. One summary charge of criminal mischief was also filed against him.

Desantis is currently in Elk County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing that has yet to be scheduled.