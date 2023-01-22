ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night along 17th Street in Altoona, police say.

A 38-year-old man was struck on the 200 block of 17th street by a vehicle while in the crosswalk. Police said the accident happened around 10:46 p.m.

Officers said the man died from multiple serious injuries. No information was immediately available on the driver of the vehicle.

Altoona Police Department and an accident reconstruction from Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene. An investigation is still ongoing.