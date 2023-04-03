SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old man from Franklin County is behind bars after state police said he led them on a chase going double the speed limit Sunday.

On April 2, Dakota Hurst was heading east on I-70 in Jefferson Township at 2:30 p.m. when he blew past an unmarked state police car near mile marker 101.5 going approximately 97 mph in a 55 mph construction zone, according to charges filed. Troopers immediately went after him, though Hurst allegedly sped up.

Troopers said Hurst hit speeds over 110 mph while passing vehicles on both the left and right sides of the road as well as along the right shoulder.

At one point, Hurst started making hand singles and pointing with his hand, prompting troopers to pull alongside him. Hurst, according to state police, yelled out his window to “call Fulton County.”

Hurst pulled onto the shoulder of the road once he hit mile marker 111.9 and put his hands and upper torso out his driver’s side window and spoke with police. After what troopers described as a short discussion, Hurst got out and “aggressively approached” police, according to the criminal complaint.

Police allege that Hurst ignored commands to get on the ground. He was subsequently tased and physically restrained. Troopers noted Hurst smelled like burnt marijuana, and Hurst admitted to smoking that day.

Hurst was lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $75,000 cash bail. He faces a total of 17 charges, including one felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an offer as well as misdemeanor counts of DUI, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. He also faces numerous summary counts, such as exceeding the max speed limit by 55 mph, careless driving, reckless driving and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.