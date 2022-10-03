Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking to arrest a man they said led them on a high-speed chase in Bedford County that landed in a cornfield.

On Sept. 2 around 1 p.m., state police saw 34-year-old Joshua Jays, of Hopewell, sitting in his Chevrolet Cobalt in the parking lot of Linda’s Little General. Jays was a person of interest to troopers because they received a report of him assaulting a woman the day before, who was sitting in the passenger seat, according to charges filed.

Jays started to drive away as troopers arrived, disregarding their attempt to pull him over, police noted. Instead, police said he took off onto Sandy Run Road, continuously changing speeds from 40 to 70 mph and swerving across the center lane.

On Sherman Valley Road, Jay reportedly stopped in the middle of the road. Police ordered him to get out, but instead, the woman in the passenger seat got out and Jays took off going over 100 mph, according to the affidavit.

Police noted Jays was driving recklessly all over the roadway, and he nearly struck a person that was walking on the roadway.

Jays took the chase into a cornfield in the area of Locust Hill Lane in Hopewell Township. The pursuit ended here as Jays got out and fled on foot. Police were unable to locate him.

An arrest warrant was filed for Jays.

Jays faces a slew of charges, including a felony count of fleeing/attempting to elude an officer as well as minor counts of agricultural vandalism and recklessly endangering another person. He also faces summary traffic charges.