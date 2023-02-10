CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six women over a nine-year period in State College will be spending decades behind bars.

Kevin Mullen, 51, was sentenced by President Judge Jonathan Grine on Friday to serve between 10 to 25 years in state prison, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General. He was also sentenced to 20 years of sex offender probationary supervision following his release from prison.

Mullen, who was designated as a “sexually violent predator” by prosecutors, will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender, the AG said.

The attacks that Mullen orchestrated through online platforms such as Craigslist, Facebook Messenger, or SeekingArrangements, occurred between 2012 and March 2021.

All of the rapes happened in Mullen’s home, according to the charges that were filed in November 2021 by Patton Township police. Mullen would advertise that he needed someone to clean his house and after the women entered the home, he used drugs, handcuffs, or other items to restrain the women and sexually assault them.

During the first assault, Mullen told a woman online that he wanted her to clean his house. She came to his home and after she drank water that Mullen gave her, she passed out. When she came to, Mullen was sexually assaulting her, according to police. Afterward, she was locked inside the bathroom and had to get out by using a butter knife to remove the door hinges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Five other women came forward and reported to police that Mullen had sexually assaulted them in similar ways. One told police how Mullen said that he had gotten away with raping women before.

Mullen pleaded guilty to charges of rape, attempted rape, and aggravated indecent assault, of six women in November.