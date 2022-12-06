ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man will be spending up to 40 years in state prison for his involvement in an armed robbery at an Altoona card shop in 2021.

Jayson Hodges, 52, of Trafford, was sentenced by Judge Timothy Sullivan to spend 20 to 40 years incarceration in a state correctional facility, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Hodges was found to have committed the robbery on Sept. 14, 2021, at Juniata Cards along North 4th Ave in Altoona. Police said at the time he entered the shop with a semi-automatic pistol and ordered the store owners into a bathroom in the back of the building.

Surveillance video recorded during the incident showed Hodges taking cash and several boxes of trading cards before leaving the shop.

Police later arrested Hodges at his Trafford home after conducting surveillance. Authorities were able to identify Hodges’ vehicle as the one seen in the surveillance video following the robbery. A search warrant was also executed on his residence where officers found sports cards, clothing from the robbery and a 9mm handgun.

Hodges had reportedly admitted to police he purchased sports cards from the shop 20 years prior and spent the money he stole on Halloween decorations and other items. He was charged with robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and other related offenses.

“This case was another example of the dedication of the hard-working members of the Altoona Police Department to vigilantly and aggressively protect their Community,” Weeks said. “It is also another example of community members responding to violent crimes by assisting the police with their investigation.”

According to Weeks, Hodges entered an open plea to all of his charges instead of going to trial several months ago. The DA also said Hodges has been committing serious crimes since the early 1990’s and has served extensive periods of incarceration.

He was previously convicted on felony firearms charges, committing burglaries at residential homes and a separate case of armed robbery.