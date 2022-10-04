SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing additional charges after he made an escape attempt while being escorted from the Somerset County Courthouse.

On Sept. 30, 47-year-old Thomas Mitchell was being escorted from Somerset County Courthouse to the Somerset County jail after he was arrested on a bench warrant for retail theft, a felony of the third degree. While walking through the parking lot toward the jail, he began to run on E Fairview Street and kept on going, according to charges filed by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell kept running from deputies as they ordered him to stop, police noted. He was finally caught in a grassy area at the 200 block of N Kimberly Avenue.

At the jail, police said he continued to try to break free. At one point, he allegedly lunged toward a deputy and was placed against the wall.

In addition to his retail theft charge, Mitchell now faces a felony count of escape as well as minor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His bail was set at $50,000 straight cash, and he continues his confinement in Somerset County jail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 11.