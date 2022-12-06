ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report.

Joshua Jenkins, 41 (Blair County Prison)

According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an EMS door just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. He was reportedly seen grabbing a bag and hiding it inside his jacket before making his way back outside.

EMS told police that the bag that was taken had syringes and various narcotics such as ketamine, Fentanyl, Morphine, and more.

According to the affidavit, EMS reported to UPMC police that they spotted a man wearing the same clothes described in the security footage about an hour later at Wendy’s, which is right across the street from UPMC Altoona.

Police said they went to Wendy’s parking lot and spotted Jenkins, who they said then ran into Wendy’s and into the bathroom. Police noted they followed him in, fearing he might have been trying to flush the evidence.

Jenkins allegedly waived his Miranda rights and took police to where he stashed the bag of drugs near the Blair Medical Buildings. Police noted they were found under a tarp near a shed in the parking lot.

Jenkins is now facing a slew of charges including theft, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver and more.

Bail for Jenkins was set at $25,000. He’s currently in Blair County Prison.