CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after he was accused of using a stolen check to buy a car in New Jersey.

Troopers said Braden Horton, 25, of Duncansville, initially reported to state police in October 2022 that his 2005 Subaru WRX STI was vandalized and had parts stolen from it. He claimed this happened while it was parked at a residence in Irvona.

During an investigation, troopers found the vehicle had an altered and fraudulent VIN. According to state police, the Subaru was seized and later discovered to be reported stolen out of New Jersey.

Troopers contacted the New Jersey Police Department and found that Horton went to the state in the fall of 2020 to buy the Subaru. However, he allegedly used a check he had stolen from a family member to make the purchase.

When the family member reported the stolen check, it bounced and the vehicle was never returned to the owner in New Jersey, according to state police. The Subaru was then reported stolen.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A felony arrest warrant was active against Horton for receiving stolen property and possessing a vehicle with an altered VIN. However, he was arraigned on Monday, May 8 in Houtzdale district court and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.