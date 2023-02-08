SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars.

On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset Township, troopers were told. The clerk refused to sell the man Dutch Masters cigars because he was allegedly trying to purchase them for another person inside the store whose ID card could not be properly verified.

The clerk told officers that the man got upset to the point he walked around the counter and struck him in the face. During the assault, a piece on the lottery register, valued at $100, was damaged. The man immediately left the store and took off in a commercial truck.

He is described as a black man in his late 30s standing approximately 6’0″ tall and weighing around 175 pounds. During the time of the assault, he was wearing a black t-shirt and dark jeans with a white winter hat and a headset. Police did not release any photos.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop T in Somerset at 814-445-9606.