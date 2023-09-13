CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s wanted on three separate arrest warrants.

According to Deputy Sheriff George Dehaven, 38-year-old Dustin Richard Bush failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and DUI-related offenses. Court documents show the charges against the Osceola Mills native stemmed from an incident in March.

Dustin Richard Bush, 38. Image provided by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Bush is also wanted for allegedly failing to appear at arraignment court on felony theft and misdemeanor charges. He’s described as a white male, approximately 5’-9”, weighing 170 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bush’s whereabouts is asked to contact and notify the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at (814) 765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at (814) 765-1533.