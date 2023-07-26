JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The man wanted for killing 21-year-old Caleb Beppler has officially been returned to Johnstown to face his charges.

Dirk Jones, accused of shooting Bepplar and another man outside of Liquid Currency in Johnstown this past June, was taken into custody in New Jersey June 12.

Jones was extradited and brought back to Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced Wednesday.

It’s alleged that an argument was taking place in the parking lot of Liquid Currency June 10 when a man identified as Jones was seen coming out from the bar and shooting Bepplar and another man and narrowly missing multiple other people.

He then ran from the scene and was unable to be found until US Marshals caught up with him in New Jersey.

Jones has been charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, as well as firearm charges.