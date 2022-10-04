CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a traffic stop for running a stop sign turned into a foot pursuit for a man wanted for numerous charges out of Philadelphia.

On Sept. 30 at around 12:45 p.m., Johnstown police noticed a car did not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Bedford Street and Jacoby Street, according to charges filed. The car pulled over in the parking lot of Family Dollar. Once stopped, 27-year-old Nadeem Basir King got out of the backseat and took off running down Cedar Street despite officers’ commands to stop.

Multiple officers surrounded the area to catch King, who fled from an officer at the 300 block of Slick Pl. A short time later, police noted that two people called 911 — one reported that King had tried to get into their vehicle and the other reported that King had just crawled out from under their shed.

King was caught and arrested near Sparrow Pl and Teak Street, according to the affidavit.

King allegedly lied to officers about his name. Once police uncovered his true identity through a JNET check, they found that he was wanted out of the Philadelphia Police Department, Special Victims Unit, for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault, rape and firearm offenses. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Philadelphia Probation for robbery.

Police charged King with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, a minor count of false identification to an officer and a summary charge of trespassing in a fenced-in yard.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.