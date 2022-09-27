BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man that they were told attempted to cut the catalytic converter from a car.

On Sept. 5 around 5:30 p.m., an unknown man driving a white Subaru sedan with a loud exhaust attempted to cut the catalytic converter off of a Subaru Impreza Outback, the owner told state police in Bedford. This happened along Lower Snake Spring Road in Snake Spring Township.

The man’s exhaust was damaged in the theft attempt, costing him $200, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bedford station at 814-623-6133.