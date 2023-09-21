BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man wanted in a shooting investigation was caught in Breezewood after a high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Police report.

Amir Rouse, 31 (Bedford County Prison)

Amir Rouse, 31, was taken into custody in the overnight hours of Sept. 21 after State Police said they got an alert to be on the lookout for him and the Land Rover he was driving. Troopers said he was wanted in a Philadelphia shooting case and that he had a handgun and was “not going back to jail.”

According to the criminal complaint, Rouse was spotted near mile marker 188, outside of Huntingdon County, heading west on the PA Turnpike. He was followed through the Tuscarora Mountain Tunnel before more troopers joined in to try to stop him.

Rouse allegedly hit speeds of 130 miles per hour through on the Turnpike after troopers activated their lights. Four cruisers ultimately began chasing him as he continued changing lanes and trying to escape at high speeds.

The complaint shows that Rouse made it roughly 10 miles before spike strips were used to try and stop him. He made it another mile and a half before crashing through a sign and light post before leaving the off-ramp to the Breezewood interchange.

Rouse was surrounded but refused to leave the SUV, causing the Turnpike to be closed temporarily, according to State Police. One trooper was able to reach Rouse on his cell phone and talked him into surrendering.

According to the complaint, after being taken into custody, troopers found a bag of marijuana along with two glass jars labeled “Zkittles Moonrocks” and “Pineapple Moonrocks,” both with marijuana in them.

Rouse was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $100,00 cash. He’s facing a felony charge of fleeing as well as a slew of traffic offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.