CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is now in custody after he was found and arrested by police in Clearfield Borough.

According to a release, officers received a tip on Thursday, Aug. 31 that Jeffrey Bells, 37, was at an apartment complex along Nichols Street. Bell was known to have numerous arrest warrants from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments.

Upon arriving at the apartment officers attempted to make contact through the front door. Bell opened up a rear window and attempted to exit through it, according to the release. However, officers were outside the window which caused Bell to go to the door.

Bell opened the door for officers and was taken into custody without any further incident. He was transported to jail on the warrants.