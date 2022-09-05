CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration.

Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The celebration which will take place at Seven Springs Mountain Resort honors anyone who made significant contributions to the Pennsylvania Snowsports industry.

Petsonk’s family will be at the ceremony along with friends and members of the community. A press release from the resort said Petsonk’s legacy remains at Blue Knob and add his contributions are experienced every day to those who enjoy Pennsylvania’s Highest Skiable Mountain.

Although ownership has changed several times, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort remains the legacy of Ed Petsonk. His family and friends would often say, “Blue Knob provided the altitude..Eddy provided the attitude”. Statement from Blue Knob All Seasons Resort.



In 1951, Petsonk who was a resident of Altoona and a electrical engineer built a high-priority air force radar base at Blue Knob for the U.S. Government during the Cold War. The base was later abandoned in 1960 and purchased by Petsonk after it came up for sale in 1961.

U.S. Air Force radar base at the top of Blue Knob during the 1950’s.

Petsonk and his family had become outdoor enthusiasts and enjoyed skiing. He envisioned the possibility of building a full-service winter sports resort on Blue Knob. He and a team of experts and state leaders spent the next two years developing the land. The resort officially opened for business in December 1963.

Blue Knob has since became an all seasons resort with all types of outdoor recreation including skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, golfing, swimming, tennis and pickleball, a trail system and more.

To learn more about Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, visit their website.