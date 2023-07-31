STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Warriors Mark man was facing a loss of almost half of his arms’ mobility before he had a life-changing surgery.

Doug Mason from Warriors Mark spends his time fly fishing, but in early December, he was in jeopardy of not being able to do what he loves ever again.

“Playing cards and everything and I ended up arm wrestling,” Mason said. “she couldn’t get me down and she put all of her weight on my arm and I heard a loud pop and tore my bicep muscle completely off of my bone.”

He said he let the pain go for a few days, before being told that if he didn’t get a major surgery, he could lose 30% to 50% of his mobility in his dominant arm.

He was seen by Dr. Nigel Sparks, an orthopedic surgeon at Geisinger Grays Woods. Sparks said Mason was suffering from a bicep tendon rupture most commonly seen in men between the ages of 30 and 50.

“It’s sort of a strain on the muscle from lifting something,” Sparks said. “In his situation, it was arm wrestling, but when they lift something and the tendon itself is like an elastic band, it just pops and retracts up in the arm.”

Dr. Sparks performed surgery on his arm and after a few months of physical therapy, Mason was back out in the water fishing.

“The most important thing I would say is if you notice bruising, you hear a pop or something just doesn’t feel right, whether it’s the knee, whether it’s the elbow or the shoulder, the most important thing is to get it checked out,” Sparks said.