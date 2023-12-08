JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An illegal immigrant who was already deported once, was caught living back in the U.S. in Somerset County and was sentenced to years behind bars.

Rudys Osvaldo Torres, 50, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced Dec. 7 to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted of illegal entry by a deported alien, United States Attorney Eric Olshan announced.

According to court information, Torres was previously deported from the country, and around March 15, 2021, he was found to be living in Somerset County. Torres never applied for and received permission from Homeland Security to re-enter the U.S.

Olshan commended the Pennsylvania State Police and Customs Enforcement for the

investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Torres.