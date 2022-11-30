BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man will spend decades behind bars after being found guilty and sentenced for the rape of underage girls across state lines, including in Blair County.

On Wednesday, Jeffrey Guo, 25, was sentenced to 23.5 to 66 years in state prison, according to Blair County District Attorney, Pete Weeks. Guo was found guilty for multiple counts of rape, unlawful contact with a minor, kidnapping a minor, prostitution and sexual assault.

Police said Guo was also the leader of a prostitution ring near the Penn State Altoona campus.

The investigation found that Guo used Snapchat to contact underage girls and meet them in person, according to police. Two of the victims said Guo took them to a Motel 6 and sexually assaulted them, while another victim said he raped her in 2018 while she worked for him as an escort.

Police arrested Guo in February 2019, after the parents of one of his alleged victims found out their daughter was talking with him.